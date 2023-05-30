Play Brightcove video

Video credit: GoSafe

A driver slashed the tyres of a police speed camera van - while his passenger filmed from the front window.

Charles Richards, 38, was caught as he pulled over his Mercedes car in front of the marked speed van on a busy road near Porthcawl.

Richards was captured on CCTV holding what appeared to be a utility knife as a passenger filmed out of the front window.

Police said Richards then slashed the front tyre of the van - before returning to his car and driving off.

Officers caught Richards, of Brynmawr, from a camera inside the van and he was later traced and arrested.

(Stock image) The van was targeted on a busy road near Porthcawl Credit: GoSafe

A spokesman for speed camera team GoSafe said: "At approximately 4:45pm on Sunday, 9 April 2023, Richards was travelling along the A4106 near Porthcawl, when he pulled in front of a GoSafe van and came to a stop."

The statement went on to say: "He exited his car on the dual carriageway and was seen walking towards the van with what appeared to be a yellow utility knife. He slashed the front tyre of the GoSafe van, before promptly returning to his car and driving away."

He was found guilty of criminal damage at Cardiff Magistrates Court and fined £1,066 and ordered to pay £554 in compensation and costs.