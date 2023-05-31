Graduations could be delayed as academics at Cardiff University say they will not mark student's work until they are given an improved pay offer.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) said they will not do any work relating to assessments, although they will continue with "all other aspects" of the job.

They are joining thousands of others across the UK in such strikes, making four key demands.

Academics want university bosses to provide them with higher pay, secure contracts, no more pay gaps and a more "survivable" workload.

Cardiff University staff have been holding the strike since 20th April Credit: Media Wales

Academics at the Welsh university have warned strikes could possibly mean delays to graduations, as well as students having to wait longer to find out if they have progressed to the next year of their course.

However, they say "Our working conditions are students’ learning conditions" and insist they are "trying to protect our whole university community" from "year after year of harmful reforms that have damaged our morale and made it almost impossible to do our jobs properly."

Dr Andy Williams told ITV Cymru Wales: "We've just been met with a brick wall of intransigence and surprisingly uncaring attitude from our employers.

"So we're doing a marking and assessment boycott. We hate doing it because it hits our students hard but it also hits the university hard."

Academics at Cardiff University have been refusing to mark work since 20th April.

It is the latest step following years of previous strikes.

In a statement Cardiff University said: "Whilst we respect the right of staff to take part in industrial action, such action will cause added concern and uncertainty for students and staff alike. We will do everything possible to minimise the disruption to our students.

"The full impact of the boycott is not yet known. We recognise the impact and apologise for the disruption and uncertainty caused. We have in place measures to establish the potential impact of the marking and assessment boycott which will only become known during the assessment period.

"The University intends to take robust measures to reduce the impact of industrial action and to ensure that all degrees awarded are valid and reliable and that academic standards are maintained."

