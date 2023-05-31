An appeal has been launched after a dog was found abandoned on a driveway in an "extremely poor condition".

The female Shih Tzu is estimated to be around a year old and was found on Shotton Lane, in a pet carrier and with heavily matted fur.

She was found by the homeowners who took her to a vet, who subsequently called the RSPCA.

Ivy was described as looking like a like a "completely different dog" after being groomed. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on 22 May and was captured on CCTV, however the footage has not been helpful in the RSPCA's enquiries.

Named Ivy by the RSPCA staff who took her in, she has since been groomed and described as a "lovely little thing" who looks like a "completely different dog now".

RSPCA animal rescue officer Mel Froude said: “This poor dog was just left on this driveway. She had extremely bad matted fur and a poor body condition.

“Despite there being CCTV footage the figure is unidentifiable and is seen behind a bush placing something down. So we are hoping that maybe someone in the community may be able to help us further in finding out what happened here.

“If anyone has information about this dog please can they contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Mel continued: “We’d very much like to thank the kind hearted people who took her to a vet where they were able to carefully clip her fur. She looks like a completely different dog now and hopefully is a lot more comfortable and cooler now she has been trimmed.

“She's a lovely little thing - friendly but very nervous. She now has been taken into our care and has been doing well and putting on weight which is great news. She has been named Ivy."

RSPCA are appealing for help from the public. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

She added: “We would urge anyone who is struggling to seek help - abandoning an animal is never the answer.”

RSPCA said the incident comes at a time when they are dealing with a high number of abandonments.

In April, they received 1,508 reports to their emergency line about an animal being dumped.

That compares with 1,370 abandonment reports for the same month last year - marking a rise of 9.6%.

