Family 'terrified' after finding 4ft-long albino snake in their back garden

A woman was left 'terrified' when her son and husband discovered a 4ft-long albino snake in their back garden.

Kelsie Cox's son Cory and husband Shaun came across the reptile when returning to their home on Prestatyn High Street, Denbighshire.

At first, Kelsey, who has a fear of snakes, assumed it was a toy that was left lying around.

However, her husband confirmed that it was in fact alive and so took photos of the reptile before placing it in a box.

The reptile was identified as a non-venomous Corn snake. Credit: BPM Media

“It was in the back garden just lying in the sun,” said Kelsie.

“When Cory came running inside saying he’s found a snake, I was thinking it was a fake one. I’m terrified of snakes - I didn’t get very close but my children loved it. I left Shaun to care for it while I shared a photo on social media.”

Seeing Kelsie’s post, a Deganwy woman commented: “I think I would have died if I’d stumbled across that on the High Street.” A man expressed similar sentiments: "If I saw that I would be the first man on Mars."Identified as a non-venomous Corn snake, it is thought to be a “Snow” morph as it had hints of orange-yellow pigmentation.

Despite their strange appearance, white Corns are relatively common as they have become popular as pets.When no one stepped forward to claim the Prestatyn snake, Kelsie contacted Idlewild Animal Sanctuary in the Conwy Valley.After accepting the Corn snake into her care, sanctuary manager Kim Barton-Jones said it was “definitely hungry”.

She added: “The poor snake made short work of some food.”No one has yet offered it a new home. “Not a lot of people have the right facilities for a Boa Constrictor,” said Kim.Neither has the owner of Prestatyn’s albino Corn snake been identified so far. They have seven days to come forward and show proof of ownership, such as photos and vet references.

If the owner is not traced, the snake will be offered to people with experience of looking after reptiles.

Already there have been plenty of offers for the “absolutely beautiful” snake.Kelsie’s children were “amazed” to find a snake in their garden but, given their mum’s phobia, they won’t get to rehome it.

“It was definitely a different type of day,” said Kelsie. “I didn’t expect it at all but I’m glad the snake is safe.”