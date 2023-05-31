Rhys Webb announces retirement from international rugby

Rhys Webb has become the latest Wales veteran to announce his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year-old's decision comes just three months before the 2023 World Cup.

Webb says he has accepted an offer to join a club abroad for next season, with his contract running out at the Ospreys.

In a statement published on Instagram, Webb said: "Having the opportunity to play for Wales again, recently, has been a huge honour and I am proud to have been named as part of the World Cup training squad.

"However, whilst I would have relished the chance to end my career playing for a Welsh region, the present uncertainties and difficulties in Welsh rugby, meant there was little opportunity for a contract that offered security for the coming years, as I see out my professional career. As such, when the opportunity to play abroad arose, during the off season, enabling me to provide greater career security for myself and my family, I decided to accept the offer."

He added: "I feel that, after achieving my goal of returning to the Wales set-up, it is the right time now for me to step away from international rugby and just enjoy my last few years as a professional rugby player.

40-cap Webb has accepted an offer to play abroad. Credit: PA

"I'd like to thank the Ospreys for continuing to believe in me, even when my omission from the Welsh squad sometimes had me doubting my own ability, and Warren, for giving me a chance to pull the famous red jersey on, once again."

Last month, fellow Ospreys Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric also announced they would be stepping down.

Cardiff and Wales back row Josh Navidi also announced his retirement from rugby after failing to recover from a neck injury he suffered last year.

Webb, who made his Wales debut in 2012, went on to win 40 caps as well as two for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tourists in New Zealand.

He missed out on the 2015 World Cup through injury and was unavailable for Japan 2019 as Wales’ previous selection policy for players plying their trade abroad meant he could not be considered. Webb played for Toulon at the time.

Webb’s announcement comes 100 days before the World Cup kicks off. Credit: PA

But he was recalled by Wales head coach Warren Gatland for this season’s Six Nations and looked to have an integral role to place in France.Webb has been strongly linked with a move to French second division club Biarritz.

But as he prepares to leave Wales, it is another blow for Gatland, who had seen Webb return to Test rugby in style during the Six Nations.

Webb was man-of-the-match in Wales’ away victory over Italy, and he and Williams were widely expected to battle it out for a World Cup starting place.