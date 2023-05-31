Thousands of birds died after a fire broke out at a poultry farm shed in Anglesey.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the blaze on the farm just after 5.50am on Tuesday, May 30.

The blaze reportedly started in one of the sheds on the farm and an investigation is currently underway.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire in an industrial unit housing poultry at 5.33am. Crews from Amlwch, Benllech and Menai Bridge attended.

"The fire has been started accidentally. No confirmed number as yet but thought to be around 8,000 birds killed."