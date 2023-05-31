Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful young man" with a "passion for performance" who died at a Welsh music festival.

Schoolboy Rhys Murray died suddenly aged 16 after suffering a serious asthma attack.

The teen had been at the In It Together festival at Old Park Farm in Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

Police said they were called to the site on Friday 26 May but the boy died on his way to hospital.

The In It Together festival took place between May 26-28.

Sharing a tribute on Facebook, his brother, Thomas Murray, wrote: "My baby brother was the most amazing person and I’m sad to say he died yesterday with me by his side as he slowly drifted away.

"Very little people know how close we were and when I say he was my world I mean he was my EVERYTHING. I am truly heartbroken and am praying for the day that I meet you again, my baby brother sleep tight, I love you forever and always

Rhys was a pupil at Ysgol Cwm Brombil in Port Talbot. In a statement, the school said: "It is with deepest regret that on Friday, May 26th, one of our valued pupils tragically passed away following a serious asthma attack which led to complications.

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this wonderful young man."

'A polite and respectful young man'

Rhys had a keen interest in the arts and was the founding member of Afan Arts youth theatre, which also shared a tribute.

"Rhys was a highly skilled performer, a polite and respectful young man with a keen sense of humour. It has been a privilege for us to have him within Afan Arts and he will be missed enormously.

"His passion for performance shone. This no more so, than in his wonderful performance in the film ‘Same But Different’, of which we know he was immensely proud.

"Rhys spoke so eloquently and passionately about his love of the arts and performance, in our Podcast, in January. It is a recording we will treasure. "We send our love and support to Rhys’ family, his friends, Ysgol Cwm Brombil and all those affected by his passing.

"Afan Arts will use the healing power of the arts to support everyone, going forward, but for now we simply mourn his passing."