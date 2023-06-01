The family of a woman whose body was found in the River Severn prompting a murder investigation have said they are "distraught" by her death.

Natalie Dean, 34, who was from the Ford area of Shropshire, was pulled from the river just outside of Llanidloes on 28 May.

The discovery by police led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held in custody.

Natalie's body was found in the River Severn outside Llanidloes Credit: Google Maps

Ms Dean's family issued a statement on Thursday saying: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.

"As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance."

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on Saturday or Sunday.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark bandana.

He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap.

He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch via 101. You can also contact us by calling 101.