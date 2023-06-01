Labour has confirmed that Swansea West MP Geraint Davies has been suspended from the party pending an investigation into reports of “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour”.

Mr Davies has denied the claims reported by the Politico website and no formal complaint has been received yet.

He has said that he doesn’t recognise the allegations but has apologised if he’s “inadvertently caused offence to anyone.”

However it’s understood that he has been “administratively suspended” from the Labour Party pending an investigation into the allegations reported by Politico.

That also means that he will have the Labour whip suspended so will sit in the commons as an independent MP during the investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour party’s investigation.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

Geraint Davies became the MP for Swansea West in 2010. Prior to that he’d been MP for Croydon central until 2005.

Mr Davies issued a statement to Politico, that said: “I don’t recognise the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament.

“If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”

Another Welsh Labour MP has said that those in charge of the party are “very alive to the issue".

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock told Times Radio that: “The key thing is that when something like this happens, a formal complaint must be made.

“And I do genuinely believe that our whips and our party is very alive to this issue. People get suspended, they lose the whip, investigations take place.

“I think we need to make that happen as rapidly and effectively as possible and make sure that anyone who does feel that they have a complaint to make that they know that they can do so in confidence, and that they will be treated with respect and confidentiality and with action will be taken."

While Labour is currently carrying out its own investigation into the claims, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards could also decide to open their own inquiry if they suspects the code of conduct for MPs may have been breached.

It is the latest set of claims made in what has been termed the “Pestminster scandal”, in which allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour have been made against MPs or other senior figures in Parliament in recent years.

ITV Wales has approached Geraint Davies for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...