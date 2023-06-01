A missing dog has been reunited with her owners after being found in an ambulance over 50 miles from her home.

Jazz, a cocker spaniel, disappeared from her family home in Powys eight months ago.

Her owner, Emma Darling, 45, and her family contacted Petlog, who Jazz’s microchip is recorded with, and her vets to alert them.

She also put up posters, shared posts on social media and looked every day for Jazz for months.

"I was determined to find Jazz," Emma said.

"I couldn’t eat and felt like my head was about to explode every day. Some days I just cried. My two daughters were so upset, it was absolutely heart-breaking. We felt so sad for so long."

Emma said Jazz had "just disappeared that day".

"At first we thought she had got out, but she had never done that before. The next day we started to think maybe she had been stolen as she hadn’t come back.

“The first three months I literally trawled missing/stolen dog social media groups and selling sites, and shared the dog lost poster anywhere and everywhere. We were so worried about how she was being treated, whether she was being fed and if she had a dry, warm place when it was cold."

Eight months later, a vet’s practice in Wolverhampton – over 50 miles from Powys – called Emma, after a black Cocker Spaniel had been handed into them by an ambulance worker, who had discovered a dog in the back of the ambulance out on shift.

They scanned her microchip, which confirmed it was Jazz.

“When my phone rang that day… Never in a million years did I think the vet was going to tell me they had Jazz! They had scanned Jazz and been able to contact me because of her microchip."

Alex, who works for the ambulance service and found Jazz, said the dog was wet and tired with algae on her coat, so thinks she may have been dumped in the nearby canal.

“Jazz was quieter and tired the first day we got her home, but she’s been back to herself ever since," Emma continued.

"I honestly can’t believe what happened. It took me a while to not cry every time I mentioned Alex when I told Jazz’s story – she truly is an angel, I will always be so grateful to her."

She added: “We didn’t realise – and most people don’t either – about how many dogs go missing or are stolen, and the reality of the situation, until we were living it. My advice to other owners would be to check your microchip details and make sure they’re up to date, just in case the worst happens and to keep your pet safe.”

This month marks National Microchipping Month, organised by Petlog, to encourage owners to microchip their pets and ensure their details are up-to-date.

A microchip is the size of a grain of rice and is inserted under the skin at the back of an animal’s neck. Credit: PA Images

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for Petlog, which is run by The Kennel Club, commented: “While Jazz and Emma’s story had a happy ending, so many others end terribly with devastating repercussions.

"No one ever expects it to happen, but during this year’s National Microchipping Month, we are urging all owners to microchip their pets and check that their details are completely up-to-date, so that they have the very best chance of being reunited with their four-legged family member.”

A microchip is the size of a grain of rice which is inserted under the skin at the back of an animal’s neck.

It permanently identifies pets and connects them with an owner’s contact details, which are held on a database enabling vets, local authorities and animal charities to scan the chip, match it to the owner’s details and reunite lost and found pets if the worst happens.

It's currently a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.