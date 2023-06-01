Two teenagers who died after an electric bike crash that sparked a riot in Cardiff were found on the road by a member of the public, an inquest has heard.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed on Monday 22 May while riding an electric bike in Ely.

At the inquest into their deaths, Usher Lynne Carroll told Pontypridd Coroner's Court how both teenagers were "found by a member of the public on the road, having come off the bike".

Blunt head injury was given as the provisional cause of death of Kyrees while blunt injury to head and torso were stated as the provisional cause of death of Harvey.

Coroner Patricia Morgan expressed her deepest condolences to both families.

She confirmed an inquest was required because there was "reason to suspect the deaths were violent or unnatural in nature".

She added that the hearings would be adjourned to allow the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation to take place and reach its conclusion.

Ms Morgan said: "There is a live investigation ongoing in relation to the circumstances. Therefore, today I will open the inquest but will adjourn to allow a full investigation to take place and be completed. I will require regular updates on the progress of that investigation and I will set a date in due course for the final inquest to be listed."

Around a thousand people gathered at a vigil in Ely on 26 May to remember Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans.

The IOPC has outlined four key questions they are asking in their investigation into South Wales Police's interaction with the two teenage boys prior to their deaths.

The watchdog said it had already "conducted extensive house-to-house enquiries on streets in Ely and have been gathering information from local residents and CCTV footage", and that the investigation in "progressing".

The force issued a timeline of events on 24 May amid claims that the two boys were being chased by officers at the time of the crash.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said that at the time of the collision a police vehicle was in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road where the crash happened.

She added that the police vehicle was on Cowbridge Road West when it received information about a road traffic collision. Officers illuminated blue lights and made their way to the scene.

South Wales Police said the police vehicle was half a mile away from the site of the collision, when it happened. Credit: Bring

Violence erupted in the community following claims police chased the teenagers before they crashed.

Nine people, including three 15-year-olds, were arrested as part of an investigation into the serious disorder that unfolded following the fatal crash.

Police confirmed that five of the nine arrests were made on 25 May while the other four were made in the night of, and day after, the disorder.

The people arrested on 25 May include four males aged 16, 17, 18 and 29. Another man aged 21 was also arrested.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also pledged to address the longstanding issues people in Ely are facing after witnessing rioting in their streets.

Following the meeting last week, Mr Drakeford said: "This week, two families are grieving for their sons and the people of Ely have experienced a collective trauma.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of Harvey and Kyrees.

"Representatives of the local community and public agencies, including Action in Caerau and Ely, the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council today met in Ely.

"We have agreed to jointly sponsor a grassroots-led initiative to create a community plan for Ely, to respond to the long-term needs of residents. It will be focused on actions and outcomes for people in Ely."