Watch the moment the three Welsh winners found out they had topped the public vote

Three community projects in Wales have been announced as this year's People's Projects winners.

80 ventures from across the UK were shortlisted and put to a public vote, with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here in Wales, after the votes were counted, the three winners included:

Giving Children with Down's Syndrome a Voice - Hands up for Down's

Wellbeing and Working with Donkeys - Snowdonia Donkeys

Lullaby Project

The Lullaby Project helps mums and dads struggling with perinatal mental health to connect with their babies through music.

They were surprised with a £69,675 cheque during a session at the Pontardawe Arts Centre.

Jay Mendivil, who helps run the group said she was "absolutely thrilled to bits".

"It's going to be fantastic - so many more families are going to benefit from this, so many more parents are going to be able to bond with their babies.

"It's so special for everybody."

Another of the winners, the Wellbeing and Working with Donkeys project wanted funding to help those experiencing social and communication difficulties to spend time caring for the sanctuary's donkeys.

When they found out the news they had won and will be receiving £60,700, Ruth Stronge from the project said she was "speechless" and thanked those who voted as well as the volunteers.

She added that the money will be "transformative for the organisation".

The other Welsh winner, Giving Children with Down's Syndrome a Voice, funds speech and language therapy sessions for those living with the condition.

Samantha Fisher from the project, spoke about how much the £53,760 will help them keep helping the community.

Giving Children with Down's Syndrome a Voice was another of the three winners in Wales. Credit: ITV Wales

She said: "It's just unbelievable. It's just such an important service and the thought of having to tell our members that we couldn't continue to deliver the serice would just be devastating, so it just means everything."

The other nominees in Wales included Grow Well Cardiff, which supports people to create community gardens and allows some GPs to socially prescribe activities at their gardens, and Centre of Sign-Sight-Sound. They aim to improve the lives of, and opportunities, for deaf people and those with sensory loss.

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk