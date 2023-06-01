Visitors have been warned after lifeboats were called out "multiple" times to the same beach over the past week as the incoming tide threatened to cut people off from the shore.

Llandudno Coastguard said there had been several reports of people being cut off by incoming tides off West Shore in Llandudno.

Following a series of rescues, the Coastguard said in a post on social media on Wednesday: "We were back at West Shore again today before we were called out. The Council beach warden went out onto the sandbanks on his quad bike to warn a number of people about the incoming tide.

"As the tide came in everyone made their way ashore and we stationed two team members in a position where they could warn anyone else attempting to go onto the sandbanks about the incoming tide.

"If you are planning to go out onto the sandbanks it is perfectly safe to do so as long as you are aware of the tide times and you make your way ashore when the tide starts to come in."

On Tuesday, May 30, the RNLI Conwy Lifeboat was deployed to West Shore sandbanks four days in a row, sometimes on multiple occasions, due to people in danger of being cut off.

The teams were busy over the bank holiday weekend too. On Saturday, May 27, two people became stranded and were warned by coastguards not to try and escape until the lifeboat arrived.

The area’s North channel was “rapidly filling and fast flowing” at the time.

While there, Llandudno Coastguard spotted several other groups of people making their way out onto the sandbanks as the tide was coming in.

“We were able to contact a total of 11 people and advised them regarding the incoming tide and the associated danger,” it said.

Llandudno West Shore beach has a number of warning signs but some locals believe there should be more.

“It is an entirely different beast to Colwyn Bay, Criccieth, Barmouth etc,” said one woman.

She believes too many visitors are lulled into a false sense of security by first visiting Llandudno’s North Shore.

She added: “Yes, people have to take responsibility. However, this is a regular occurrence so clearly current action is not enough. And prevention education is far better than the constant trips out by RNLI and Coastguard.”

Jetskis running aground on the sandbanks are another potential hazard. Riders are being advised to ensure they have life jackets, torches and a knowledge of local waters.