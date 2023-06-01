A man from Newtown, Powys, punched his neighbour 38 times and told her he didn't want to kill her, but just to hurt her, after an argument broke out between the pair.

Mark Caffrey repeatedly struck the woman on the doorstep of his house and called her names after she came to retrieve a mobile phone.

The 57-year-old was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court while the judge described the defendant's behaviour as "wicked".

Harry Dickens, prosecuting, told the court that the assault took place at Caffrey's home in April this year. He said the victim was a neighbour with whom Caffrey would "on occasions" have sex with.

The prosecution said that on April 11, the woman reliased she had left her phone at Caffrey's home following an earlier row between the two. She went over to get the mobile back but then but the court heard the defendant refused to return it.

That is when an argument broke out and Caffrey attacked his neighbour, repeatedly punching her as she lay on the ground at his doorstep.

The prosecutor said that, based on an examination of footage from a video doorbell, police officers had counted a total of 38 punches thrown by Caffrey during the assault.

Caffrey also called his victim names, asked her if she "wanted more" and was heard to shout: "I don't want to kill you, I just want to hurt you."

When the victim got away, she called the police. Officers who arrived in response described the woman as being in "extreme distress" and had "significant" bruising and swelling to her face.

When Caffrey was arrested he abused and swore at police officers.The woman was taken to hospital where she underwent a CT scan but no brain swelling or bone fractures were found.

In her impact statement that was read to the court, the victim said she had only ever been a friend to the defendant. She also described the terror she felt when Caffrey was attacking her.Caffrey previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) when he appeared for sentencing. He has 19 previous convictions for 55 offences including affray, public order matters, and three ABHs.Recorder, Simon Mills, told Caffrey his behaviour towards the woman on the day in question had been "wicked" and that the offending was so serious only a sentence of immediate custody would be appropriate.

With a one-third discount for his guilty plea, Caffrey was sentenced to 20 months in prison. He will serve up to half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

