Former US President Donald Trump has compared himself to the Mona Lisa and blamed electoral fraud for preventing him from returning to the White House, in an interview for Welsh-language channel S4C.

The 76-year-old, who served as the 45th US President between 2017-2021 spoke to Welsh journalist Maxine Hughes for new documentary Trump: Byd Eithafol (Trump: Extreme World) to be broadcast next week.

When questioned at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump blamed his failure to be re-elected on fraud, although all investigations state the opposite.

Donald Trump said: "It’s very simple – we got many more votes...I think the big thing we have to do is stop the cheating, we have to stop the fraud, stop the cheating."

In the programme, Maxine meets some people who follow the former president all over the country as part of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement -a group known as the Front Row Joe's.

Adam, one of the Front Row Joe's, said: “I’ve driven up to 18-19 hours for a rally...We’ve done rain, we’ve done snow, we’ve done heat – it doesn’t bother us. We will always be there for our President.”

Maxine meets some of the characters who follow the former President all over the country Credit: S4C

During the interview, Trump compared himself to Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa when he was asked about the popularity of his rallies.

Trump explained: "You have people that go to the Mona Lisa - they love the Mona Lisa and they’ll see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better every time.

"You have people that follow the rock bands and they listen to the same songs over and over and over."

Maxine travelled around America for the programme Credit: S4C

The programme, airing on Sunday 11 June, will be the first in a new series called Byd Eithafol, which looks at the world through a Welsh lens.

Maxine said: “We shouldn't limit our choices in the content we make or watch – we shouldn't have to turn to English channels to see high-profile people. That’s why we’re going after some of the most influential people in the world.”