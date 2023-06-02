The family of a schoolboy who died at his first festival want to host a music concert in his memory.Rhys Murray, 16, was taking a break from studying for exams when he attended the In It Together festival at Old Park Farm in Margam. His brother Thomas, 19, paid tribute to his "wonderful" brother and said he wants to host a music event in his honour.Rhys, who loved performing arts, died from complications from a serious asthma attack, his school later said. He and his friends were among 40,000 people due over the weekend at the three day event - but collapsed on the first day starring The Kooks, Jake Bugg and James Bay.

The In It Together festival took place between May 26-28.

Brother Thomas said: "Rhys was my absolute world, he was my rock and everything someone could mean to someone. He was absolutely adored and worshipped by his family."He absolutely loved musical theatre and performing on stage. He was very big into his drama and music in general. He loved his boxing too."

He added, "He was just a wonderful boy and a ball of charisma. There are no words I can use to describe him, but he was absolutely amazing. We are close in age and we spent every day together, everything we did was together."He was absolutely amazing at singing and acting. The boy had an infectious smile and personality, his love could be felt by everyone."He was very family orientated and very close to myself and my grandparents in particular. He was such a lovely kid. He also was a massive credit to his school Ysgol Cwm Brombil, he was amazing."

Rhys is said to have died following a "serious asthma attack" Credit: Facebook/Afan Arts

Thomas has now issued an appeal to help him organise an event in his brother's memory - said his dream would be for Lewis Capaldi to attend.He said: "Rhys loved music in general but I chose Lewis Capaldi because he liked that genre in particular and his lyrics mean a lot."Rhys connected a lot to them. I thought if I could get anyone to sing for Rhys it would be him."Thomas said he also took his brother to his Liverpool FC last year and would love a player to attend.Tributes have also been paid to Rhys by his school along with a youth theatre group he helped to set up.Youth theatre group Afan Arts said: "A founder member of our youth theatre, Rhys was a highly skilled performer, a polite and respectful young man with a keen sense of humour. It has been a privilege for us to have him within Afan Arts and he will be missed enormously.A spokesman for his school Ysgol Cwm Brombil in Port Talbot described him as a "valued pupil" and their condolences go out to the family and friends of this "wonderful young man.”South Wales Police said there were no suspicious circumstances concerning the death and that HM Coroner has been informed.