Self Esteem have been confirmed as the final headline act for the Green Man music festival 2023.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist previously played Green Man in 2021, delivering her set to a packed audience ahead of the release of the album.

Green Man is Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival and is happening between the 17 and 20 August. Organisers have this year pledged to ensure its line-up contains a 50 /50 balance of female and non-binary acts.

Set in the surroundings of the Black Mountains deep in the heart of Bannau Brycheiniog, the festival is already sold out.

These new names join the previously announced headliners Swedish indie folk sister duo First Aid Kit, space rock band Spiritualized and new wave pioneers Devo.

Cardiff duo, Rogue Jones, have also been added to this year’s line-up. They’ll be performing at the Walled Garden stage on day one of the festival as part of the Welsh language day in the Walled Garden, alongside acts such as Aisha Vaughan and Caldicot’s, The Bug Club.

Fans enjoying performances at Green Man 2022 Credit: Parri Thomas

Speaking ahead of this years festival, Managing director and owner of Green Man festival Fiona Stewart said: “We’re delighted that over 50% of our line-up will be female and non-binary artists.

"Inclusivity and creating opportunities is at the beating heart of Green Man festival, so having 50% female and non-binary acts throughout the billing, including our headliners, is something we're thrilled to announce.

"First Aid Kit and Self Esteem will be fantastic headliners, and a real homecoming Green Man moment after seeing their careers develop over the years.

"From showcase performances on our smaller stages to them returning now at the top of our bill, we are delighted to have them back!"

A full list of all the acts can be found on the Green Man website.