A man from Swansea has been arrested after a laser pen was directly shone at a police helicopter.

Shortly after 1am on Friday, it was reported that a National Police Air Service helicopter was being repeatedly targeted from the Ravenhill area of the city.

The police on the ground were contacted and officers acted "quickly to respond".

South Wales Police said, "A 41-year-old man from Ravenhill, Swansea, has been arrested on suspicion of recklessly/negligently act in manner likely to endanger aircraft. He is currently in police custody"

Laser beams directed at aircraft can pose serious risk to pilots causing glare, and even temporary flashblindness at a higher power.

NPAS Head of Flight Operations Captain Paul Watts said: “Shining a laser at an aircraft not only distracts the crew from the important job they are doing, which might be searching for a high-risk vulnerable person or tracking a dangerous driver, but it also endangers the lives not only of those onboard the aircraft but people on the ground too.

"We take all offences with the utmost seriousness and will always identify and pursue prosecution. “People should be warned that they can go to prison. Offenders do get custodial sentences for such reckless and dangerous behaviour.”