A man in Aberystwyth sustained significant facial injuries and cuts and bruises to his body after reportedly being thrown into a chip shop window.

Officers were called to G-One Chip Shop, North Parade, at around 5.30pm on Friday 5 May, where police say there "were several eyewitnesses at the scene."

The shop window was damaged during the alleged attack and a 53-year-old is currently on police bail following his arrest on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The police investigation is ongoing, and officers are now appealing to anyone who did not come forward at the time.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police via 101.