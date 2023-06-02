South Wales Police have confirmed officers have arrested eleven more people in relation to the riots in the Ely area of Cardiff.

It means a total of 20 people have now been arrested which includes 17 males and 3 females, who are all aged between 14 and 36.

They have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Disorder escalated in the area following a fatal crash involving best friends Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan Credit: Family photo

The disorder followed a fatal road traffic collision in Snowden Road, Ely, which claimed the lives of best friends Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans.

In a statement South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and everyone affected by this terrible incident. The families continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

"During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“As part of the investigation so far, over 290 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and to members of the public who have provided 50 responses using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP). More arrests are expected as we continue to identify those involved and we are still appealing for witnesses, information, and footage.”

Destruction to property in Ely Credit: PA

South Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the matter.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation last week after receiving a referral from the force.

The referral came following the circulation of CCTV footage which shows a marked police van driving behind the boys’ electric bike, in a nearby street, shortly before the collision on 22 May.