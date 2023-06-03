Cardiff City has announced a new manager following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi.

Erol Bulut, 48, has more than 25 years of experience at the top levels of European football as both a player and manager, according to the Bluebirds.

He has signed a deal at the Cardiff City Stadium and will meet club staff and media for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Born in Germany, he began his playing career at Eintracht Frankfurt having come through the Bundesliga club’s Academy. Later he won major national honours with the likes of Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos, representing both clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

He also guided Yeni Malatyaspor to a club-record high fifth-place finish in the Turkish Süper Lig in 2019 and reached the UEFA Europa League qualifying stages.

Commenting on Bulut's appointment, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, owner of Cardiff City said: “I’d like to welcome Erol and offer him my sincerest best wishes and good luck as Manager of Cardiff City.

“This summer allowed us to consider applicants for the manager’s position from across Europe and, having taken our time with the process, I’m extremely confident that we have chosen the best candidate to take us forward.

"Erol has vast experience both as a player and as a manager, having played Champions League football and managed European sides across 200 League games to date. This level of experience is needed at this time and I think will prove invaluable to the squad.

“Erol’s enthusiasm and hunger for success impresses me greatly. When we spoke, it became clear that his intensity and hard work ethic matched the core cultural traits that I want our club to return to.

"His excellent record in European football represents a standard of managerial experience that we have not had at Cardiff City before. His experience in this field, I hope, will allow us to attract a higher profile and standard of player in the coming years.”