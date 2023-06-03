Gwrych Castle has been granted a late-night licence to sell alcohol and play music but some local residents are not a fan of the move.

Many say they do not want a repeat of noise similar to when film crews were there for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The 19th century castle near Abergele in north Wales was used as the location for the show between 2020 and 2022, when Covid-19 travel restrictions meant that filming could not take place in Australia.

One objector, David McQuillan, said during filming of I’m a Celebrity at Gwrych Castle, Abergele, neighbours had been subjected to “excessive noise, music, explosions and pyrotechnics, without any consideration for residents.”

A fan of the show also died in a collision on the dark main road outside the castle.

Mr McQuillan claimed Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust “are not responsible enough” to hold a licence although he was supportive of the organisation.

Supporters argued the premises' licence was needed to keep the castle, which is undergoing restoration, sustainable by making it appeal as a venue for weddings and other private events.

Anthony Gregson, for the Preservation Trust, said :”The trustees want to work with the residents.”

He said there had been 400,000 visitors to the castle and gardens, 25 new jobs created and 100 local businesses employed as contractors. However, the main castle was still a ruin.

“The castle needs to have more opportunities to open to the public,” Mr Gregson said.