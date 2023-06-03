A council leader has said he is "outraged" by plans to change the use of a hotel in Llanelli to house around 200 people seeking asylum.

Carmarthenshire County Council said it had received written confirmation of the plans from the Home Office on Friday.

It said a maximum of 207 asylum seekers are to be housed in 77 rooms at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli from 3 July, despite opposition from the local community and county council.

The local MP described the news as "very concerning" and that there is "very strong opposition from local people".

The local authority said it "remains firmly against" the change of use at Stradey Park Hotel and "continues to explore the legal position in regards to this proposal".

Cllr. Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council said: “I am outraged that this proposal by the Home Office to concentrate a large number of asylum seekers is going ahead. Even at this stage I call on the hotel owners, Sterling Woodrow, to reconsider their position and stop this from progressing.”

Dame Nia Griffith MP added: “This is hugely concerning, and I will continue to oppose any such proposal very vigorously, making clear the very strong opposition from local people.”