A singer from Cwmbran who has reached the final of Britain's Got Talent has described it as "the most amazing feeling ever".

Travis George, 22, performed Les Miserablés' 'Bring Him Home' in the semi-final earlier this week.

Judge Alesha Dixon said she was "pleasantly surprised" by his song choice on the night.

She adding: "I think you played it really subtle and understated. I thought you were going to come out all guns blazing and actually it was really gentle and beautiful."

Travis recently told ITV Cymru Wales that at eight-years-old he was diagnosed with autism.

In an interview with ITV News, Travis said he hugged every contestant backstage after winning the public vote to reach the final show on Sunday evening.

He described it as the "greatest honour" of his life to be given the opportunity to represent Wales in the final.

In his teenage years he says he struggled with his autism diagnosis but now has come to see it as an ability not a disability: "The simple fact is I wouldn't be where I am without it."

"If there is a reason why I excel at something is because the autism is part of me, it's who I am, it is part of everything I am, everything I do.

"It's something I must appreciate it in order to appreciate myself."