A child has been airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after a collision with an off-road motorcycle.

Police said it happened shortly before 6pm on Saturday 3 June between the junctions of Nicander Parade and Creidiol Road in Mayhill, Swansea.

The child was riding a bike when it happened and was airlifted to Morriston hospital with "serious injuries".

South Wales Police said it takes the matter of off-road biking in the area "seriously". Credit: Google Maps

Dan Kathrens, Sergeant at South Wales Police said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience while the road was shut, and emergency services responded.

"We also want to reiterate how seriously we are taking the ongoing issues with off-road bikes and this remains a priority locally.

Police want to speak to people who witnessed the collision or who were travelling in the area and have dash-cam footage. Officers are urging those with information to call 101 quoting reference 2300181729.