A young man has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Colwyn Bay on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in Kings Drive where the incident took place involving a motorcycle and a car.

The rider of the bike was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, while his passenger was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with what are thought to be serious injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Vauxhall Corsa car are believed to have minor injuries.

PC Pete Doran of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who was in the area of Kings Drive shortly before 2pm and who may have dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road remains closed whilst the initial investigation takes place involving colleagues from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...