British rock group Coldplay are preparing for a two-night concert in the Welsh capital this week.

Having recently hosted global superstar Beyonce at the Principality Stadium as well as Tom Jones, the city is gearing up once again to see thousands descend on Cardiff for the next big gig.

Coldplay, led by frontman Chris Martin, will play the huge open air concert on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 June as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The band, known for their anthemic tunes and impressive light displays during their live concerts, are due to play a variety of songs from their catalogue dating back to 2000.

The sell-out show's tour has been heralded for its groundbreaking set which includes green initiatives such as a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations.

The tour also claims to have the world’s first tourable battery system, power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show.

Fans have been encouraged to travel by green transport and there is a tree planted for every ticket sold.

So, what time are Coldplay due to perform, what road closures are in place and what can't you take into the concert? Here's everything you need to know.

Time

The gates at Principality Stadium open to the public at 5pm with Coldplay expected to start performing around 8:30pm with the show finishing approximately two hours later.

Who are the support acts?

Scottish band Chvrches will be one of the support acts along with Welsh singer Hana Lili Credit: PA

There will be two support acts performing before the main show begins.

Welsh singer-songwriter Hana Lili, will be the first act to take to the stage. She will be followed by Glasgow synth pop group Chvrches.

Road closures

To ensure that people can get into and out of the stadium safely, there will be a full city centre road closure from 4pm until midnight on both days.

The band are known for their colourful sets Credit: PA

As a result, the M4 and surrounding network is expected to be very busy for the event and people are urged to plan ahead.

To avoid congestion, people are being urged to use the Park & Ride at Leckwith Stadium or the Park & Walk facility at County Hall in Cardiff Bay.

More detail on the road closures can be found here.

Banned items

The following items are all prohibited inside the Principality stadium: Alcohol, illegal substances (drugs), smoking - including any form of electronic cigarette except within designated areas, fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics, air horns, musical instruments, smoke canisters, laser pointers, bottles, glasses, cans, cooking devices, banners, poles, golf-type umbrellas, selfie-sticks, knives or any form of blade, all promotional commercial political and religious printed matter, banners, flags, signs. Full list here.

Set list

These are the songs the band reportedly played at their recent Manchester dates and are expected to play similar tracks in the Welsh capital.

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Something Just Like This

Green Eyes

What's Love Got to Do With It

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Hymn for the Weekend

Aeterna

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Sit Down

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful

Extra trains will be put on to ensure people get in and out of Cardiff safely

Further travel advice

Transport for Wales will be putting on extra trains where possible in and out of Cardiff, but services are still expected to be very busy.

People are urged to allow plenty of time for their journey.

TfW is carrying out infrastructure work across the Core Valley Lines network for the South Wales Metro, resulting in buses replacing rail on services north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line) on June 6 and 7.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station. Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 22:00, except for direct journeys to Cardiff Bay.

Great Western Railway are also putting on extra trains to help people get home and they will run from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon.

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place.

Disabled drivers are advised to use Sophia Gardens. Disabled parking is also available at various private car parks.

People living in Cardiff are being encouraged to cycle or walk to the venue.

Cardiff Council said: "Research shows us that 52% of car trips made in the Welsh capital are less than 5km. This is a distance that can be comfortably cycled in 20 minutes.

"We also know that 28% of Cardiff residents who currently do not cycle would like to do so.

"When the roads are congested this makes cycling an even more attractive option as travel by bicycle would be quicker than a car during rush hours or during big events."