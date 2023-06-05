A tribute has been planned for a talented teenage footballer who died in a car crash.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, from Caernarfon, died at the scene on Friday following a crash which closed a road in Ffordd Waunfawr, Caeathro, for several hours.

One of the football clubs Joshua played for, Bontnewydd Football Club, said Joshua was, "A fine footballer, but more importantly a fine young man."

Fans will applaud during the 19th minute of Wales' next match, against Armenia, to pay tribute to him, the FAW has confirmed.

He was described by his family as being "devoted to all his family and would give anyone his time. He was a great older brother to Roni and a fantastic little brother to Abi.

"He was a passionate football fan and enjoyed supporting both Everton and his hometown of Caernarfon."

Josh was described as a "fine young man" by his football club Credit: Family photo

They added: "Joshua was a happy, outgoing hardworking man who had time for everyone. He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face."

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

Josh played junior football for Caernarfon Town FC, later representing Cardiff Met FC in the British Universities and Colleges Sport championship (BUCS).

Joshua was in his second year studying Sports Performance Analysis at Cardiff University.

Cardiff Met FC paid tribute in a post on Twitter, saying: "As a club we were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Josh Roberts who was part of our BUCS squad last season."We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends and family at this difficult time."

He was also an avid supporter of the Welsh national team.

Welsh FA chief executive Noel Mooney tweeted: "Very sorry to hear of Josh's passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Inspector Iwan Roberts from North Wales Police said: "We are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the area at around or shortly before 11pm on Friday, 2 June to contact us. We are also urging anybody who may have dash cam footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Several lines of enquiry are underway to establish what happened on Friday night. We can confirm that a 19-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

