Plans to build a 35-storey building in Wales, which will become the country's tallest tower block, look set to be given the go ahead.

If granted approval by Cardiff Council's planning committee, the 113-metre building which would consist of mainly apartments, would pass The Tower in Swansea which currently holds the title of the tallest building at 107 metres.

The building's ground floor would have space for shops and businesses and 894sqm would be set aside for a communal space, which will include a "winter garden", according to the planning application.

Plans show the separate pavilion building could be used as a cafe or restaurant and include external seating and a green roof.

The application also proposes 484 cycle parking spaces.

The plans for a site on Wood Street have been amended since they were first announced in 2021, with the height of the tower block increasing by five storeys and the number of apartments proposed going from 330 to 364.

Updated plans for the development, which went through a re-consultation process, reposition the building further north by half a metre.

The height of the tower block has increased by five storeys Credit: Rightacres Property Ltd

Concerns have been raised over the changes, including the potential overbearing nature of the tower block and its impact on daylight for neighbouring buildings.

However, the proposed repositioning of the building by developers, Rightacres Ltd, is based on the council's concerns that the original positioning would reduce the width of the footway along Wood Street.

The development, which forms part of the wider Central Square masterplan, follows a significant amount of change to the area.

Over recent years, key developments have included the demolition of St David's House to be replaced by the UK Government building, the new BBC Cymru headquarters and Cardiff University's JOMEC building.

The long-awaited bus station is expected to be completed later this year.

Cardiff Council are due to meet on Thursday 8 June to discuss and make a decision on the plans.