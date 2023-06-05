An urgent warning has been issued to parents and dog owners after an adder was found in a car park near an Eryri lake in Snowdonia.

The venomous snake was spotted near Llyn Crafnant in Conwy over the weekend by a vet from a local clinic.

Despite it being rare, the recent warm weather has meant that adders have been emerging from hibernation increasing chances of the snakes biting.

Adders are Britain’s only venomous snake and dogs can be more vulnerable to being bitten as they are more inquisitive.

Following the sighting, the clinic where the vet works offered some advice on what people should do if they come into contact with the UK's only native venomous snake.

In a social media post they said: "This Adder has just been seen in the car park near Llyn Crafnant (Conwy Valley) by one of our vets.

"These are the only venomous snakes found in the wild in the UK. They pose a risk to humans and animals, and if bitten, immediate medical/veterinary treatment should be sought."If your dog is bitten by one, it is important to transport them immediately to a vet, carried to the car preferably. They are naturally shy creatures, and are most likely to strike if they feel at risk."Notably, an inquisitive dog exploring in undergrowth. This is less likely to be as much a risk if dogs are kept on a lead. (As is the request in most areas where livestock roam free)."