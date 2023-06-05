Play Brightcove video

A woman from Pembrokeshire was left "shocked" after a dust devil swept past her in the Bluestone resort car park on Saturday.

46-year-old April Vaughan captured the footage of the dust devil after finishing work and admits had her "In total awe."

Dust devils, or as it is also known, a 'willy willy' resemble a tornadoes but they are formed from the ground rather than the clouds.

They are typically much less destructive and shorter lived than tornados, yet still form a significant vortex of spiralling air.

April, an employee at Bluestone said, "I've been working there 11 years and I've never seen anything like that.

"You see these things on TV but to see it in front of you I was taken back.

"I was just surprised to get in my car and see that in front of you."

Dust devils are most commonly found when the ground is dry and high winds are present.

While April admits that it wasn't particularly windy in Pembrokeshire on Saturday, the warm weather which has been seen across Wales over recent weeks was clearly enough to create the dust devil.