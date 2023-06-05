A coastal town in North Wales regularly tops the UK weather charts after recently clocking temperatures of more than 25C.

After clocking Porthmadog has been the hottest area in the UK of 2023 so far with 25.1°C last week and 25°C again on Saturday,

The town, which has a population of just over 4,000, is regularly mentioned as Wales' warmest spot.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said temperatures "keep rising and rising".

Despite it being a coastal town where temperatures are generally cooler, experts say Porthmadog has a unique geography that helps to keep it warm and its own unique microclimate.

Porthmadog is nestled on the Glaslyn Estuary on an inlet from the Irish Sea and is protected from harsh winds by the surrounding mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia).

It is described as a charming harbour town steeped in maritime history and natural beauty with its most-loved landmark The Cob - a mile-long embankment across the estuary attracting visitors. Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson says: "When the wind comes from the north east Porthmadog gets a lot of shelter. Although it's by the coast it's not really getting a lot of breeze off the sea meaning the temperatures keep rising and rising.

"Thanks to its geographical location Porthmadog has shelter from high ground, hills and mountains, around it mean it's protected from the north easterly wind."Temperatures are expected to continue to rise later this week with widespread sunshine predicted by the Met Office. According to The Met Office, the forecast for Wales between Wednesday and Friday this week shows: "A lot of strong sunshine each day with temperatures gradually climbing. Winds strengthening and particularly turning gusty along southern coasts. Remaining largely dry."