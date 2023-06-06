The frontman of British rock group Coldplay was spotted getting a train to Cardiff ahead of the band's two-night concert in the Welsh capital.

Chris Martin appeared to shock commuters, including a member of staff who captured it on camera, as he walked along the platform on Tuesday morning.

The band will play a huge open air concert this evening and tomorrow as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

Chris, whose estimated net worth of £160 million is known for being a keen environmentalist whose band has made a pubic pledge to cut carbon emissions for this world tour.

He was filmed mingling with other commuters and when he noticed a member of staff filming on the platform, he approached the camera to say hello as he arrived in the city.

As the singer came over, the man filming responded: "Thanks Chris. Wow."

Transport for Wales have teamed up with the band to offer 100 free tickets to the concert to promote green travel.

The band's tour, which is currently in its second year and midway through a new run of UK dates, has an emphasis on sustainability.

The band's Music Of The Spheres world tour recently announced it had reduced carbon emissions by nearly half.

It said due to various initiatives and renewable energy used during the tour, they have produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their last stadium tour in 2016 and 2017, according to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.