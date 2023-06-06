A man who killed a 17-year-old girl while driving under the influence of ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy has been jailed.

Keilan Roberts, 22, got behind the wheel in the early hours of 24 July 2022 despite consuming a cocktail of illegal drugs and drinking alcohol.

Passenger Chloe Hayman, 17, from Mountain Ash, was killed in the crash in Fochriw, Caerphilly, after enjoying a night out with friends.

Roberts, of Rhymney, admitted four charges of causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court.

Following her death, Chloe's family said their lives "will never be the same again."

In a statement, they said: "We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

"From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

"Chloe lived life to the full, and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

"There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around."Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her, she will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her."Our lives will never be the same again without her."