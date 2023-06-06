A man who got into a fight with his best friend after a "silly argument" has been jailed for killing him.

The court heard how Ben Lloyd, 28, died in Caerphilly on 1 April after being punched by best friend Jay Webster, also 28.

Webster had been turned away from a pub for being too drunk whilst with Mr Lloyd - and the pair became embroiled in a "silly argument" outside a library.

A court heard how witnesses watched Webster punch Mr Lloyd in the head before he fell to the ground.

Benjamin Lloyd was described by his family as a "true gentleman" Credit: Gwent Police

Cardiff Crown Court heard Webster appeared "absolutely devastated" as he stood over his best friend frantically saying: "Get up Ben. Get up."

Prosecutor James Wilson said: "The defendant pushes Mr Lloyd up against a window. Mr Lloyd takes two swings and misses."The defendant punches Mr Lloyd to the left side of his face with his right fist and he falls to the ground."The court heard Webster told onlookers he "did not mean to do it" after they had a "silly argument" and M r Lloyd refused to wait for an ambulance at the scene and tried to get into a taxi.

The court heard how Mr Lloyd refused medical attention at the scene and instead went home to his father's house Credit: PA Images

Mr Lloyd was taken to his father’s house where he took himself to bed after refusing help, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Mr Wilson said: “His father kept an eye on Ben through the night but discovered him at about 9.30am unconscious. His father attempted CPR but sadly Ben passed away.”

Following sentencing, Mr Lloyd's family said Ben's death has left an "unfillable void" in their lives - and added they "understand" the pain Jay and his family will be feeling.

"Ben's death has left an unfillable void in our lives and a pain that will never ease, but we also understand the pain that Jay and his family must also be feeling.

"He didn’t set that evening to hurt his best friend and it's such a tragedy it ended this way.

"Ben loved Jay and they were as thick as thieves growing up.

"Although we are heartbroken that we have lost such an amazing man we also know that Ben wouldn’t want any malice or ill feeling over such tragic incident."

James Webster was jailed for five years and three months Credit: Gwent Police

Webster was jailed for five years and three months in prison for manslaughter on Tuesday.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after officers were in contact with Ben before he died.

Gwent Police described it as a "tragic" case that led to the "needless loss of a life".

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, said: "This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life.

"The circumstances of Ben's death should act as a warning to others, just one punch can ruin the lives of both the victim and the person who throws the punch. In a split second a person can become a killer or be killed.

"This is a reminder - if you face confrontation while out, please remember the sensible thing is to turn around and walk away."

"I’d like to pay tribute to the friends and family who have had to come to terms with Benjamin's death and shown great strength throughout this difficult process.

“I know today’s sentencing will never bring Ben back, however I hope this outcome brings some consolation and closure for them.”