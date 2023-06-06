The Snowdon Mountain Railway trains are set to return to summit for first time since 2020 after the service was halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The railway partially reopened opened on 1 April, however the service has only travelled three quarters of the distance to the summit, ending at Clogwyn Station as upgrades were being carried out to the line.

On 24 June, the last of 1000 metres of track upgrades will be completed, allowing passengers to once again travel to the top of Snowden by train.

The railway runs for 4.7 miles from Llanberis to the summit of Snowdon.

It has also been announced that the Hafod Eryri visitor centre at the summit will reopen.

Snowdon Mountain Railway has completed a widespread recruitment drive for the improved service.

Vince Hughes, commercial manager at Snowdon Mountain Railway, said he is excited for a busy 2023 season after a "historic and successful undertaking".

“We are extremely excited to once again offer our visitors the full journey to the summit of Snowdon, and to welcome passengers and walkers back to Hafod Eryri", he said.

“With over 1,000 metres of line relayed for the enhancement and long-term improvement of the Snowdon Mountain Railway service, this was a historic and successful undertaking."

Mr Hughes added: “Our operations and commercial teams have worked incredibly hard in preparation for our trains returning to the summit, and we are looking forward to a busy few months ahead. This is a massively exciting time for Snowdon Mountain Railway and we have plenty to look forward to!”

The railway runs for 4.7 miles from Llanberis to the summit of Snowdon and is the only rack and pinion railway in the UK.

It is a seasonal attraction which operates from April until the end of October.