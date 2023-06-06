Steps singer Ian H Watkins has been left "angry and upset" after a rainbow-coloured bench installed to celebrate Pride in his home town was vandalised.

The bench, in Cowbridge in south Wales, was damaged and had homophobic abuse scrawled on it, Mr Watkins said.

The pop star helped organise the first Pride festival in the market town, which was held last year.

Mr Watkins, best known for songs such as Tragedy and It's the Way You Make Me Feel, said he was left "sad" and "angry."

He also said it was proof as to why Pride is still needed as, "Hatred still exists."

On social media, the Steps singer said: "A few days ago this was a beautiful, bright, rainbow-coloured bench celebrating diversity and inclusion and kindness."I feel really quite upset about this. I know it's just a bench but this is a symbol, it's a statement of love and inclusion."

The singer played an instrumental part in setting up Pride celebrations in the town Credit: Ian H Watkins/Instagram

He added: "Our town is beautiful, I love Cowbridge, and I have no idea why somebody would do this."I take this as a homophobic attack. This bench was a symbol of inclusion, kindness and diversity in Cowbridge. People ask why we need Pride. This is exactly why.

"Hatred still exists and it makes me realise that the fight must go on. So upsetting. Really, really disappointed."

It is the second time homophobic vandals have targeted the town, with the town hall scrawled with graffiti during last year's Pride event.

Mr Watkins continued: "This is a passion project and we have done so much good already. I want my children to grow up in an all inclusive world. I've decided to be the change I want to see."

In a statement Cowbridge Pride said: "This is not the first time Cowbridge Pride has been subject to anti-LGBTQ+ hate, as in 2022 the town hall was vandalised."

