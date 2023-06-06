Welsh fans travelling to see global rock group Coldplay perform in the capital this evening are being urged to use public transport to get to the gig.

It comes as Coldplay's eco-friendly Music Of The Spheres world tour announced it had reduced carbon emissions by nearly half.

It said due to various initiatives and renewable energy used during the tour, they have produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their last stadium tour in 2016 and 2017, according to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The band's tour, which is currently in its second year and midway through a new run of UK dates, has an emphasis on sustainability.

Their set includes green initiatives such as a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations.

The tour also claims to have the world’s first tourable battery system, power bikes and kinetic dance floors allowing fans to help power the show.

Fans have been encouraged to walk or cycle to the concert and there is a tree planted for every ticket sold to offset the carbon footprint from the tour.

The British rock group, led by frontman Chris Martin, will next play a huge open air concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff today and tomorrow.

A statement posted on the band's Twitter read: "The emissions data from the first 12 months of the tour has now been collated, assessed and independently validated by Prof. John E. Fernandez of the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

"On a show-by-show comparison, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than our last stadium tour (2016-17).

"This is a good start – and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of – but clearly there’s still room for improvement."

Fans have been encouraged to travel by green transport. Credit: PA

They added: "Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible. We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum."

The band also thanked everyone for helping make it possible, adding that "just by coming you have had a tree planted, and helped a range of environmental organisations like The Ocean Cleanup and ClientEarth (a team of lawyers who defend the environment).

"Thank you all and hopefully this time next year we will have made big improvements."