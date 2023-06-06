A woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Flintshire, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene on Church Street along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 12:30pm on Monday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.

Her next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the woman’s family.

“We are keen on speaking to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”

“The road re-opened shortly after 4pm and we’d like to thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their cooperation and patience.”

Anyone with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000482755.