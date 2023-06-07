The Welsh Government is considering banning artificial grass, Climate Change Minister Julie James has confirmed.

Responding to a question in the Senedd on Wednesday afternoon, she said she "really wants to explore proactively" the possibility of bringing in a ban.

Artificial lawns have become increasingly popular recently because they are lower maintenance than real grass.

However, critics say they pose a range of environmental and health risks.

The minister could impose a ban under new powers handed to her recently on single-use plastics. Wales became the first UK country to bring in such laws.

Julie James says she wants to "proactively" consider a ban Credit: Welsh Government

Plaid Cymru MS Sioned Williams raised the issue, with Swansea Council using artificial grass as part of the city's regeneration.

She said: "Artificial grass is made of plastic and other synthetic materials, which, despite the perception of being maintenance free, requires regular cleaning and has a life span of eight to 15 years, after which sustainable disposal can be challenging. Aside from reducing the benefits of natural gardens, using artificial grass carries other environmental implications, such as hindering the habitat of earthworms and insects, while the leaching of microplastics can harm wildlife.

"I wrote to Swansea Council, in my region, about this issue after being alerted to the fact that artificial grass had been used in the city regeneration work. They answered saying that this would not be used by the council in the public realm, even on a temporary basis going forward. So, will you commit, today, Minister, to following the good example of Swansea Council by committing to the banning of the use of artificial grass in spaces over which the Government has control, with the exception of sports fields?"

Responding, Ms James said it "is a really important question for a number of reasons" and that "artificial grass really does have a very, very bad effect on the local sustainability of a large number of areas in Wales".

Naturalist Iolo Williams is amongst the public figures who have criticised fake lawns Credit: Emyr Evans/Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust/PA

The climate change minister added: "As you rightly said, there is a short-term focus on maybe it's lower maintenance, but, actually, weeds come up through artificial grass. It can be very difficult to clean, if an animal has been on it, and, actually, there are quite worrying reports from a number of university sources, saying that the toxicity coming off artificial grass, if it's played on by children and so on, is quite alarming.

"So, actually, I really do think we need to get a public information campaign going about why it isn't the short-term solution it looks like for people. I've also noticed a slightly worrying tendency for artificial hedges and pots and things. You only have to look at those after one autumn of rain to see that they've leached the colour out of them and they've gone into the environment."

Artificial grass has sparked criticism from several high profile public figures, including naturalist and tv presenter Iolo Williams.

