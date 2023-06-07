Pedestrians have been warned to steer well clear after a swarm of bees landed on one of Cardiff's busiest streets.

The pollenating insects took over part of the pavement on St Mary's Street on Wednesday 7 June near bars and restaurants.

They have now been cordoned off to stop people accidentally stepping on them.

People have been advised not to go near the bees, which are important pollinators Credit: Wales Online/Media Wales

Most swarms are not aggressive, according to the British Beekeepers Association, although people are advised to keep away and leave them alone.

They are valuable pollinators, with some being endangered breeds.

They swarm naturally, usually when looking for a new home.

However, this is not the first time the insects have descended on Cardiff.

Earlier this year, a swarm landed on a car, almost entirely covering the back window of a white Seat, while another landed on a Mini in Newport.

According to experts, bees tend to swarm on warm sunny days from May to the end of July.

