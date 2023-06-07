A Ferrari which once belonged to former Wales footballer Robbie Savage is going under the hammer for up to £80,000.

Savage, who represented his country on 39 occasions, purchased the F430 Spider back in 2006 during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

This was only shortly after the car was launched by Ferrari in 2005.

The Ferrari is appearing at the H and H Classics auction at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on 14 June and is accompanied by a guide price of between £70,000 and £80,000.

Finished in Rosso Corsa, the F430 incorporates beige leather seats, a red dashboard, and a matching steering wheel.

The wheel itself is one of the first examples of Ferrari’s ‘Mannetino’ rotary switch which allows the driver to change the car’s settings depending on the situation.

Though the F430 was also available with a six-speed manual gearbox, this version uses an F1-style paddleshift instead. It’s linked to a 4.3-litre V8 engine which allowed the drop-top Ferrari to reach a top speed of 193mph. The roof uses a retractable soft-top which opens or folds away at the touch of a button.

As well as having undergone a recent professional detail, H and H Classics say that the supercar is driving "extremely well" and that it currently has 26,000 miles on the clock.

Other highlights of the auction include a one-off Bentley S2 Convertible, a Ford Puma "Works" rally car and an eye-catching Smart Crossblade, which is a version of the famous city car which doesn’t feature any doors or a roof.

