Watch here at the Bridgend Male Voice Choir wow Coldplay with their rendition of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

Thousands of people poured into Cardiff last night to watch Coldplay light up the Principality Stadium with a performance full of colour and sound.

But they got a surprise when they were joined on stage by Bridgend Male Voice Choir, who gave a stirring rendition of the Welsh national anthem.

Regarded as one of the best choirs in Wales, they certainly did not disappoint as they got the whole crowd singing along with them to Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Along with Chris Martin saying "Shwmae Caerdydd", the event gave a nod to Welsh culture as the world-renowned band sold out the Principality Stadium for two nights.

Celebrating local talent, the band were also supported by up-and-coming local star Hana Lili.

There was also a surprise performance from Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, who joined the band on stage to perform crowd-favourite Dakota.

Coldplay are also performing for a second evening at the Principality on Wednesday 7 June, with Scottish band Chvrches.

Hana grew up competing in the Eisteddfod Credit: Hana Lili

Playing to another bumper crowd on Wednesday, Coldplay will delve into their extensive back catalogue, performing classics dating back to 2000.

They have also placed an emphasis on environmental sustainability, with fans urged to take public transport to get to the Principality Stadium.

Chris Martin has so far practiced what he preaches, by arriving in the Welsh capital by train on Monday.

Chris Martin arrived in Cardiff by train after urging fans to use public transport too

The eco-friendly Music Of The Spheres world tour announced it had reduced carbon emissions by nearly half.

It said due to various initiatives and renewable energy used during the tour, they have produced 47% less CO2 emissions than their last stadium tour in 2016 and 2017.

That's according to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

There was also an emotional moment as a fan was brought up on stage to dedicate the song Everglow to his best friend, who died just last month.

He was spotted in the crowd holding a song which said: "Play Everglow with me for my best friend in heaven."

And he got his wish, sitting at a piano with frontman Chris Martin and singing along in front of the packed stadium.

