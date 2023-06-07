A couple from Pontardawe are celebrating after becoming engaged at a Coldplay concert at Cardiff's Principality stadium.

Andrew Morris got down on one knee at the gig to pop the question to his girlfriend Jenna Wheel, to which she said yes.

The couple are huge fans of the band but have never attended one of their concerts, with Tuesday 6 June being the first time they've seen them in person.

The pair had been due to see them last August, that was until Andrew suffered a traumatic head injury, falling 30ft off Sgwd Gwladys Waterfall.

The injury resulted him being airlifted to the heath hospital in Cardiff.

Less than a year on, he has been able to make a full recovery and proposed during his fiancé Jenna's favourite Coldplay song The Scientist and enjoyed a night full of celebrations with fans in The Principality Stadium.

Andrew Morris and Jenna Wheel Credit: Jenna Wheel

Jenna works with traumatic brain injuries and admitted that her knowledge in the area made her especially aware of just how serious Andrew's accident could have been.

Reflecting on the fall, she said: "After what happened in August, we did think we wouldn't get to see them."

Feeling ecstatic after the proposal Jenna said:"In that moment, nothing has ever felt that right. It was the easiest yes of my life."

Andrew added: "It was like one big celebration of strangers congratulating us. Afterwards I went to the bar to get a drink and it took me about three songs to get back because everyone was saying congratulations.

Andrew Morris and Jenna Wheel Credit: Jenna Wheel

Jenna added:" I wasn't expecting it but it's definitely what I wanted. It was the best night of our lives."

Their evening was capped off when a kind train conductor heard of their good news on the way home and treated them to a voucher to use on Great Western Railway Services.

They said that he wanted to give them champagne, but this was the next best thing he could offer.