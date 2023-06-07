A Welsh MP has claimed that she faced “unacceptable obstacles” in a battle with a Labour frontbencher to become the party’s candidate for a new constituency.

Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter missed out on being selected for the new Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon constituency ahead of the next UK General Election.

All constituency boundaries, except for Anglesey, are being redrawn to bring the number of seats - and MPs - down from 40 to 32.

It means that sitting MPs in those areas that are being combined have to decide whether or not to fight colleagues for the seat or step down.

The winner of this particular contest was Merthyr Tydfil MP Gerald Jones who is a Shadow Wales Office minister.

The selection process had been described by some as a struggle between different factions of the party because Ms Winter is a left-wing supporter of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Following the result she issued a statement saying that “I’m disappointed by this very close result and the unjust manner in which it came about, which leaves major questions outstanding.

“In this contest, I sought reselection as Labour's candidate on a platform of solidarity with striking rail workers, nurses, and teaching staff, all of who I have been proud to stand with on the picket line.

“I have campaigned for properly funded public services paid for by taxing the rich, an extension of workers' rights including a £15 per hour living wage, the renationalisation of our public services and a 'green new deal' to deliver a jobs-led economic recovery.

“However, unacceptable obstacles were placed in the way of this grassroots campaign, undermining the democratic process.

“The online only process was bulldozed through in just two weeks, with no face-to-face hustings.

“This was not a fair contest, and I will be taking advice and soundings in the days ahead about my next steps.

“In the meantime, I want to thank each and every member of my campaign team, as well as all Labour Party members in Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon who participated in this contest.

“To my Cynon Valley constituents I remain your MP and will be until the General Election. I will continue to work alongside you for positive change for our valley.

“The fight for a Labour Party victory in Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon, and the return of a Labour government at the next General Election remains my priority. Solidarity.”

Gerald Jones won the selection for Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon Credit: UK Parliament

The successful candidate, Gerald Jones, said “I’m incredibly grateful that Labour members have chosen me to be the candidate for Merthyr Tydfil & Upper Cynon.

“Britain is crying out for a UK Labour Government and I’ll work flat out to make Keir Starmer our next Prime Minister.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Beth for a comradely campaign and to thank her for all her work as Cynon Valley’s MP.

“Now is the time to unite Merthyr Tydfil & Upper Cynon and win for UK Labour.”