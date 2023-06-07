Play Brightcove video

A fire caused by a tumble dryer at a popular pub in North Wales has caused "substantial damage" to the building.

Flames and thick smoke were seen billowing out of The Gaerwen Arms on Anglesey at 3.35pm on Tuesday.

Police closed Chapel Street, between the A5 and Lon Groes, while firefighters battled the blaze and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Crews from Caernarfon, Bangor and Holyhead were sent to the scene. Credit: Daily Post

Residents were asked to stay away from the area and to close their windows and doors.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental, involving a tumble dryer housed in the outbuilding.

A spokesperson for the service said, "We were called to a building on fire on Chapel Street at 15:35 yesterday, Tuesday 6 June.

"At the height of the incident, appliances from Caernarfon, Bangor, Holyhead, Llandudno, the Aerial Ladder Platform from Bangor and the Incident Command Unit from Rhyl were in attendance.

The fire caused substantial damage to the property. Credit: Daily Post

"The stop message was received just before 10pm.

They added: "The fire caused substantial damage to a commercial property including an outbuilding, kitchen, restaurant and public bar.

"The cause of the fire was accidental, involving a tumble dryer housed in the outbuilding."

