Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have explained the details of their latest sponsorship deal after teasing fans on social media.

In an initial tweet on Thursday afternoon, Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds tweeted a picture of a "Wrexham United" logo with the caption: "Yes. This. Is. Happening".

His fellow co-owner then retweeted it with the caption: "Change is in the air."

This prompted some confusion that the club was due to undergo a renaming process, however in a follow up video, the Hollywood duo clarified that the latest deal was a shirt sponsor rather than a full name change.

The pair explained: "That tweet needed some explanation. It should have read Wrexham and United."

"We will not now nor will we ever change the name of the club", McElhenney said. "We would never do that... it should probably be illegal", Reynolds added.

Reynolds and McElhenney also described this latest deal as: "A banner day for the team and the town."

United Airlines later tweeted to say: "We’ll be the wind beneath your wings, Red Dragons."

The announcement follows a period of significant change for the club.

The club recently been promoted to the Football League and Wrexham's stadium will also be renamed as part of a new sponsorship deal agreed with the club.

From 1 July, the club's home ground will be known as the STōK Cae Ras/STōK Racecourse.

Reynolds and McElhenney have certainly brought change to the north Wales club, and with summer fixtures planned against Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the months ahead.