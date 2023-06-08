Fans have praised rock group Coldplay for their "special" two night performance which included the use of bilingual signs and 'respect for Welsh culture'.

British rock group Coldplay lit up the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last night for a second night in a row, as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The band incorporated Welsh language translations into their show opener and frontman Chris Martin said "Shwmae Caerdydd", giving a nod to the Welsh language.

The show was also inclusive of Welsh talent, as the band were joined on stage by Bridgend Male Voice Choir, who gave a stirring rendition of the Welsh national anthem.

Celebrating local talent, the band were also supported by up-and-coming local star Hana Lili, in addition to Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, who joined the band on stage to perform crowd-favourite Dakota.

On fan tweeted: "A night full of light and love with a respect for Wales so far unmatched by any gig I've been too."

The band later tweeted to thank fans for "two wonderful Welsh nights".

The open air concert saw more than 70,000 fans attend the concert each night with many local Cardiff residents saying they could hear the performance from their houses.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters also attended the concert and shared his appreciation for the band's use of the Welsh language.

He tweeted: "Great to see @coldplay weaving the Welsh language into their concert".

Another fan wrote on Twitter: "Thank you @coldplay for the amazing performance last night. Although there were 60,000 people there I felt you spoke to each one of us individually. It was special. You guys are special. Diolch".

A recent report revealed that plans for there to be one million Welsh speakers by 2050 will fail without a substantial increase in teachers speaking the language.

It followed Census 2021 figures, which showed that there was a decline in the number of Welsh speakers in the past decade.

The band's Music Of The Spheres world tour, which is currently in its second year and midway through a new run of UK dates, also has an emphasis on sustainability as they recently announced it had reduced carbon emissions by nearly half.

It said due to various initiatives and renewable energy used during the tour, they have produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their last stadium tour in 2016 and 2017, according to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.