Dozens of sharks have been discovered washed up on a beach in North Wales.

Between 25 and 30 starry smooth-hounds were found by passers by on Prestatyn Beach on Tuesday morning, before pictures and videos were posted online.British Divers Marine Life Rescue have been notified and a marine expert has been at the site to take samples.

The small sharks can be identified due to their speckled white spots and are widespread in UK waters.

They mainly feed on crustaceans and shellfish, living in coastal waters at depths of between 5 and 200 metres, on gravel or sandy bottoms, and measure between 100cm and 150cm, weighing up to 4.8kg.

In a post on Facebook, North Wales Coordinator at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Gem Simmons, urged people to avoid touching and moving the sharks from the beach.Other, similar sharks, have washed up on the beach in the past but not in such large numbers.