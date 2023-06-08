Rhun ap Iorwerth set to become Plaid Cymru leader unopposed

It now looks all but certain that Rhun ap Iorwerth will be the next leader of Plaid Cymru after the last two potential rivals said they will not be standing against him.

But Sioned Williams and Siân Gwenllian said they believed that a woman should have been in the contest and that their party should look to adopt a co-leadership model in the future, with at least one of the joint leaders being a woman.

The leadership contest was sparked by the resignation of former leader Adam Price which in turn followed the publication of a report alleging serious failings over a period of years to deal with allegations of bullying, misogyny and harassment.

After Mr. Price quit, Llŷr Gruffydd was chosen as interim leader until a permanent replacement was elected.

Nominations close on June 16th but so far only Rhun ap Iorwerth, the MS for Ynys Môn, has put his name forward.

Every other MS apart from Arfon MS Sioned Williams and South Wales West MS Siân Gwenllian had ruled themselves out.

Now they have too, although their joint statement includes a strong caveat.

In it they say that, "We are not putting our names forward as candidates for the Leadership of Plaid Cymru, although we agree with comments made by former leader Leanne Wood in an interview this week that a woman would have been the best choice to lead Plaid Cymru at this time.

"We will campaign to introduce a new model of joint leadership in the future which would be more inclusive and ensure equality.

"Last night a motion was unanimously passed by the Arfon Plaid Cymru Constituency, calling on Plaid Cymru to explore creating a new co-leadership model for the future.

"Our hope is that it will be discussed at the Plaid Cymru Conference in the Autumn.

"We however fully respect the outcome of the current process and support the new leader of the Party when he is confirmed."

The Green Party of England and Wales has a co-leadership model and it was something proposed by Adam Price when Leanne Wood was leader although not implemented when he took over from her.

Siân Gwenllian, who has been Adam Price's deputy for the last four years, said, "I decided not to offer myself as a candidate for the Leadership as I want to focus on achieving the progressive, radical and important policies of the Co-operation Agreement as the Lead Designated Member.

"Over the next months, one of my main priorities will be to secure measures to reform the Senedd which will ensure better representation for women in our politics through gender quotas.

"I hope that looking at a new model that guarantees equal representation for women within Plaid Cymru's political leadership structure will be an important part of the efforts needed from all of us to eliminate misogyny within our party in accordance with one of the main calls of the Prosiect Pawb report."

Sioned Williams said, "Although I felt strongly that a woman needed to be elected as Leader of Plaid Cymru, unfortunately I feel that I do not have the experience to put my name forward as a candidate at this time.

"However, it is necessary to recognise that there is important work to be done to ensure that more women are elected in the name of Plaid Cymru, so that they could be in a position to take a leading role and reform the systems that can fuel misogyny.

"A model of co-leadership would send an unequivocal message that Plaid Cymru is a party that wants to promote equality in a modern, practical and public way, reflecting the pattern adopted by other progressive parties."

There has been a difference of opinion within the party whether or not there should be a contest or a coronation.

Now it seems certain there'll be a coronation although potential dissent appears to be baked into the next leadership from the start.